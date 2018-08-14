PE’s Bhana defends table tennis title
Bhana, competing in the men’s singles section, was too strong for Michael de Kock as he eased past his fellow club and provincial teammate in their final meeting.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.