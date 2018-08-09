Lack of players causing Kings coach sleepless nights

Anxious Southern Kings head coach Deon Davids lies awake at night and is riding an emotional roller-coaster ahead of his team’s opening PRO14 match against Zebre on September 1, he said. A lack of player resources has made it difficult for the Kings to prepare before they fly to Parma in Italy on August 27 for their opener at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi.

