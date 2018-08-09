Chilli Boys hand win to Pirates

An own goal by defender Gerald Modisane saw Chippa United suffer their second consecutive defeat in the Absa Premiership this season. Chippa were beaten 1-0 by a 10-man Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. Justin Shonga’s free kick hit the crossbar before Chippa defender Modisane knocked the rebound back into his net for an own goal in the 16th minute.

