Thrilling action on ice at Baywest

Exciting on-ice action is expected when the EP Ice Hockey Association hosts its first SA Women’s Interprovincial tournament at Baywest Ice Rink from Thursday until Saturday.

Players will start arriving in the Bay on Wednesday, with the first game scheduled for 8am on Thursday, between Western Province and the Junior Panthers, from Gauteng.

Tamsin Wentzel of the EP association said the body and its members had put in many hours preparing for the event and were looking forward to it.

“Our team is ready. Their last practice was on Sunday evening and we presented them with their new jerseys,” Wentzel said.

“The team is called Coastal and the reason for that is we have two players from KwaZulu-Natal joining our team. Neither of us have enough players to form our own team.

“Their first game is on Thursday at 5.30pm, against Black Panthers, from Gauteng.

“We have two teams from Gauteng and one from Western Province, so four teams in total.

“This will be the first interprovincial tournament to take place in the Eastern Cape. Our team has played in Cape Town and in Johannesburg before.”

Wentzel said Coastal’s combination were aiming to clinch third spot in the competition.

“We are a very young and new team because we have only been playing for two years.”

Fixtures

Thursday

8am-9.30am: Western Province v Junior Panthers

5.30pm-7pm: Coastal v Black Panthers.

Friday

7am-8.30am: WP v Black Panthers

5.30pm-7pm: Coastal v Junior Panthers.

Saturday

5.45am-7.15am: Junior Panthers v Black Panthers

7.15am-8.45am: Coastal v Western Province

5.30pm-7pm: Team A v Team B