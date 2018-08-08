Downs get mojo back

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to second spot on the Absa Premiership standings with four points after a 2-0 win over Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Tuesday night.

The victory for coach Pitso Mosimane was secured through a goal in each half from defender Ricardo Nascimento and attacker Lebohang Maboe as they got their title defence on track after their opening day 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.

It was also sweet revenge for Mosimane because City took six points from Sundowns last season, with a 2-1 win at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria and a 3-2 victory in the second round to complete a rare double.

However, this victory came at a price for Sundowns as they lost first-choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango with suspected concussion – he departed the stadium in an ambulance with his neck supported by a brace shortly before halftime.

Onyango collided with City striker Mbulelo Wagaba and landed awkwardly after they went for an aerial ball

He was replaced by Kennedy Mweene, who is likely to be called up again in the MTN8 quarterfinal clash against Golden Arrows on Saturday.

City coach Jozef Vukusic will be worried because they are languishing at the foot of the table with nothing to show for their troubles after losing both their opening matches.