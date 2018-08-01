i
Sport

Southern Kings name game on ice

EP Rugby delay rebranding of PRO14 franchise

By George Byron - 01 August 2018

Moves to dump the controversial Southern Kings brand after years of financial upheaval and dismal results have been put on ice for the time being.

