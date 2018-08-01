i
Sport

Going sideways at full throttle

Speed, smoke, thrills on offer at Scribante SupaDrift

By Amir Chetty - 01 August 2018

More speed, more smoke and more angle is what two-time national SupaDrift champion Jason Webb will look to bring when round four of the series heads to the Bay this weekend.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ironman: are we ready?
EFF’s 5th birthday celebrations in 90 seconds

Most Read

X