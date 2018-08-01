Chippa now eye top-four finish
Chippa United’s Dan “Dance” Malesela wants to sing a different tune this season and finish among the top four teams in the Absa Premiership.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.