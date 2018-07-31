PE fighter’s electrifying debut
Epic battles dazzle the crowd
Port Elizabeth martial artist Yazeed Mohamed made the perfect debut, claiming victory in the hexagon over Adrian Mathews in Saturday’s Gods of War II tournament.
