Grey College in PE rout

Grey College delivered a display of clinical precision to continue their unbeaten run this season when they outclassed rivals Grey High 63-8 in their annual derby day clash in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

Leading 21-3 at halftime, the visiting unit ran in six tries in the second half, demonstrating the gulf between the two sides with their slick distribution and devastating running.

Even the slightest Grey High mistake was punished by the ruthless finishing of the Bloemfontein team.

From the kickoff the home team failed to gather the ball, leading to an extended period on attack by Grey College, resulting in centre Wyclef Vlitoor crossing in the fifth minute for the first of nine tries.

Grey High did have a few attacking periods in the first half.