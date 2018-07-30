Grey College in PE rout
Grey College delivered a display of clinical precision to continue their unbeaten run this season when they outclassed rivals Grey High 63-8 in their annual derby day clash in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Leading 21-3 at halftime, the visiting unit ran in six tries in the second half, demonstrating the gulf between the two sides with their slick distribution and devastating running.
Even the slightest Grey High mistake was punished by the ruthless finishing of the Bloemfontein team.
From the kickoff the home team failed to gather the ball, leading to an extended period on attack by Grey College, resulting in centre Wyclef Vlitoor crossing in the fifth minute for the first of nine tries.
Grey High did have a few attacking periods in the first half.
One of these resulted in a penalty successfully goaled by flyhalf Matthew Easton.
However, the home side found their rivals equally effective on defence and even when there were some promising moves, Grey College were often able to snuff out the danger.
Once they crossed for two more tries early in the second half to extend their lead to 35-3, it was a case of damage limitation for the home side.
Grey High kept trying, but the visitors’ ability to create space when they had the ball meant a steady flow of tries.
Easton finally gave the home fans something to cheer about in the final minute when he outwitted the Grey College defence to speed over for a try.
The tries for Grey College came from Vlitoor (2), JanHendrik Wessels (2), Ian SmallSmith (2), Andre-Hugo Venter, Zander du Plessis and Werner Gouws. Du Plessis kicked five conversions and Franco Smith added a further four.
Outeniqua v Framesby
A huge effort by Framesby in the second half was just not enough to beat Outeniqua in George on Saturday.
The Port Elizabeth visitors did most of the play in the second half but the home side hung on to win 22-14 after leading 15-7 at the break.
Poor lineout work was a huge problem for Framesby and this gave the Kwaggas plenty of opportunities to relieve the pressure.
In the winning side’s pack, Leon Volschenk (hooker), Braam van Huyssteen (flanker) and locks Corné Struwig and Pieter Ferreira were in fine form.
Outeniqua were also very strong in the midfield, where the centre pairing of Ailen Scabort and Darryn Fortuin performed solidly.
Framesby flankers Christo Grobler and Ruan du Preez put in the hard work and Sebastian Brandt was the best player in the visitors’ back line.
Scabort, Ferreira and Bennett Nortje (No 8) scored tries for the Kwaggas. Fortuin added two conversions and a penalty.
Grobler and Jaundré Liebenberg were the Framesby try scorers. Liebenberg converted both tries.
Results
Pearson 28 Union 20 Dale 45 St Andrew’s 26 Framesby 14 Outeniqua 22 Graeme 12 Kingswood 15 Hudson Park 59 Stirling 10 Lilyfontein 65 Beaconhurst 19 Muir 32 Despatch 52 Otto 25 Andrew Rabie 3 Selborne 76 Queens 13 Westering 57 Alex Road 22