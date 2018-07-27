Acid test awaits Madibaz

The fine run by the NMU Madibaz rugby side in the Grand Challenge Top 10 will be put to the test in Uitenhage on Saturday.

The varsity outfit have been in good form and have not lost in the Top 10, setting up what will be a mouth-watering clash against home team Progress.

The Uitenhage side showed their ability with a hard-fought victory away from home against Police last Saturday.

Gardens are the only unbeaten team in the competition, but will be tested by Police at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Uitenhage.

While the home side will start as favourites, Police will be eager to bounce back from their loss to Progress.

Missionvale, who have not won a match so far in the Top 10, will be looking to put an end to that dismal run against Kruisfontein in Humansdorp.

Kruisfontein’s confidence will have been lifted by their first Top 10 victory after beating Star of Hope last Saturday.

Star of Hope will be up against it again on Saturday when they host Park at the Jabavu Stadium.

There should be a keen contest when Harlequins and Despatch square off at the Adcock Stadium