Taking on 5km on crutches

Bay athlete Christopher Mabengeza will participate at weekend’s SA half-marathon championships in PE

Leading Bay athlete Christopher Mabengeza will participate in the 5km event at this weekend’s SA half-marathon championships in Port Elizabeth on crutches, just two months after being knocked over by a vehicle. Mabengeza would have been in the Eastern Province Athletics lineup for the 21.1km main race at Pollok Beach on Saturday in an event that will feature the cream of runners from across the country, Kenya, Lesotho and Ethiopia.

