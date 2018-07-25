Humewood pro-am does it for the kids
Humewood Golf Club are gearing up to welcome amateurs and professionals alike for the SG Mobility Humewood Charity Pro-Am next month. The two-day tournament will swing into action at Humewood – billed as the only true links course on the African continent – on Sunday August 5 with a two-tee start at 11am, before moving on to Wedgewood Golf Club the next day.
