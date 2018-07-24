SA crushed in Colombo

Sri Lanka completed a 2-0 Test sweep of South Africa on Monday to record their first series win over the Proteas since 2006 after Rangana Herath wreaked havoc with six wickets.

The visitors were all out for 290 in the second session of day four in Colombo, 200 runs short of the highly improbable winning target of 490 on a bone-dry wicket.

It was South Africa’s first Test whitewash since going down in the island nation 2-0 in a two-match series almost 12 years ago.

Sri Lanka had wrapped up the first Test in Galle within three days, reducing South Africa to 73 in the second innings – their lowest Test total since readmission to international cricket.

Crestfallen South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis said on Monday: “Right through the series we didn’t have that ability to score partnerships.

“I think we only had three partnerships of 50 and above the whole series.

“But once again you have to give credit to the opposition.

“They were able to put us under pressure for long periods [so] we made a lot of mistakes.”

In the second Test, Sri Lanka scored 338 in their first innings and South Africa could only respond with 124 as versatile offspinner Akila Dananjaya made hay, taking five wickets.

The hosts then scored 275 for five before declaring halfway through the day three afternoon session, setting the visitors the unlikely victory target.

They were already five wickets down for 139 at stumps on Sunday.

The South African wickets fell despite a comedy of errors from Sri Lanka, who dropped two catches, wasted their reviews and could have had Dean Elgar out twice.

Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma kept the Sri Lankan spinners at bay for most of the first session on Monday, putting on a valiant sixth-wicket stand of 123.

The two teams will now head into the limited-overs series with the first of the five one-day internationals scheduled for Sunday in Dambulla.