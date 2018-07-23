NMU out-muscle opponents

NMU Madibaz annihilated Missionvale 47-14 in EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby action at the south campus on Saturday.

Missionvale, who are still searching for their first victory in the Top 10, struggled to contain the students as they were out-muscled by the strong pack of NMU forwards.

The students scored seven tries against two.

Gardens made it 13-from-13 wins when they beat Harlequins 20-11 in a tightly-contested match at the Adcock Stadium.

It was Gardens who drew first blood when they scored a converted try.

Harlequins answered with two penalties to make the halftime score 7-6.

Gardens came out firing in the second half, scoring a converted try and penalty to make the score 17-6.

Harlequins then scored again to make it 17-11 and put the match in the balance as they threw everything at their opponents, but Gardens managed to avert the pressure and landed a penalty to ensure a final score of 20-11.

Police suffered their first defeat of the Top 10 when they lost 24-22 to Progress at Kemsley Park. Kruisfontein beat Star of Hope 19-15 while Park obliterated Despatch 56-27.

Results:

NMU 47 Missionvale 14, Harlequins 11 Gardens 20 , SAPS 22 Progress 24, Star of Hope 15 Kruisfontein 19 , Despatch 27 Park 56