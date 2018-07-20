Quest for Kings’ ransom
Several new players could be signed if sponsorship talks succeed
Top-level talks are under way between the Southern Kings and a sponsor which could give the ailing franchise a shot in the arm before the PRO14 season kicks off in September.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.