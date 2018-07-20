More spin coming, Herath warns SA
Rangana Herath warned South Africa on Thursday to expect yet more spin in the second Test after the visitors were skittled for their lowest total since the Proteas’ readmission to international cricket.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.