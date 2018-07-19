Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers’ Association (Saca) are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) later this week.

Newly appointed CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe confirmed that they were tying up the loose ends after the two bodies finished last season without an agreement in place.

“I had to work on the MoU with Saca and I am hoping to sign the agreement any moment from now‚” he said.

“What is left is to clean up the document and sort out a few things that we had not yet agreed on.

“Insofar as principles are concerned and with regards to the sharing of money and the values‚ all that has been agreed.

“We had hoped to sign on Monday but it is just a matter of following up with them.”

Saca chief executive Tony Irish echoed Moroe’s words and said they had completed the negotiations.

He said they had compiled a comprehensive 400-page document after a long five months of interactions with CSA.

“We are in the final stages of finalising the three drafts that make up the MoU‚” Irish said.

“These things take time and we have agreed on a four-year agreement. The players are happy with what is contained in the documents and we should sign later this week.”

Moroe dismissed suggestions that there had been animosity between the players and CSA during the drawn-out negotiations.

“Tony can attest we are happy with the rigorous process that we have gone through and we are almost there‚” he said.

“I would honestly say that we are 99% finished as far as the Saca document is concerned.

“I can assure you that there was never a divide between the players and us‚ that was a perception perpetuated by some individuals.

“Players who were confused in terms of what they were reading in the media‚ picked up the phone and I cleared things up with them.

“I certainly had the players’ support throughout the process and some of them even came to the office.

“Faf [Du Plessis] gave me a call and I sat down with him.

“I also went to Mumbai before the start of the IPL to clear things with him and he reiterated his support.

“What we wanted to achieve as CSA is that we wanted to reaffirm our position as the employer and that if players are not happy their first point of call is us.”