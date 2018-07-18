Anderson to stay South African

Wimbledon losing finalist Kevin Anderson insists he will continue playing as a South African for the rest of his career.

The big-serving Anderson‚ who lost 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7/3) to Novak Djokovic in the final at the All England Club on Sunday‚ has both South African and US passports but has once again committed his loyalty to South Africa.

“Yes‚ I am going to play as a proud South African for the rest of my career‚” he said on Tuesday.

Anderson‚ 32, was born in Johannesburg and is married to an American Kelsey O’Neal, who manages him.

He has spent most of his adult life and professional career in America, where he is based.

As a result of making it to this year’s Wimbledon final‚ Anderson has climbed to a career high ranking of No 5 and has set his sights on improving that position in future.

“It has taken a bit longer than I would have liked to be in the top five but I am happy to be in this position‚” he said.

“Now it’s an opportunity to realign my goals.

“I believe that if I continue the way I am going, there is no reason why I should not get my ranking even higher.”

Anderson caused a major upset on his way to the final by beating fancied Roger Federer in the quarterfinal.

He then outlasted John Isner in a marathon semifinal – the second-longest match in Wimbledon history. -TimesLIVE