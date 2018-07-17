SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan will face opposition from his counterparts in the Seychelles and Malawi in his bid to win a nomination from the Cosafa region for the vacant African Anglophone seat on the Fifa general council.

Jordaan submitted his nomination along with Seychelles federation president Elvis Chetty and Malawi soccer head Walter Nyamilandu-Manda.

Cosafa decided two years ago that should positions become vacant for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) or Fifa‚ it would endorse a single candidate to give that individual the best chance of success.

Jordaan is hoping to fill the position left vacant by the resignation of scandal-hit Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi‚ which can only be filled by an individual from English-speaking countries on the continent.

It was reported previously that Jordaan had been approached by Southern African leaders to make himself available. However, he does face some opposition ahead of Friday’s deadline for nominations to Fifa.

Chetty is in his second term as Seychelles federation president and is a former member of the Fifa Club World Cup organising committee.

Nyamilandu-Manda is a long-serving member of the Cosafa executive and is vastly experienced in football administration in the region.

However‚ Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi said Jordaan had the backing of the Cosafa president, Phillip Chiyangwa.

“He has the backing of Cosafa and the Cosafa president has made it clear that [Jordaan] is the preferred candidate‚” Chimhavi said last week.

The position on the Fifa general council opened up after Nyantakyi was filmed allegedly accepting an R876‚000 bribe from undercover reporters posing as businessmen in June.

The election to fill the role will take place on September 30.- TimesLIVE