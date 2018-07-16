The Lions are not quite in pole position, but they are on the front row of the grid next to the Crusaders after the league stages of Super Rugby drew to a close.

That is not the only area in which they find themselves in such illustrious company.

“Clearly if you get a home finals [series] you have a big chance‚” Bulls coach John Mitchell said about the Lions.

The Lions topped the South African conference and have hosting rights in the quarterfinals, against the Jaguares next Saturday‚ as well as the semifinals should they get there.

“If you look at the teams in the competition that have the ability to go to their scrum and their maul then the Crusaders and the Lions are the two teams‚” Mitchell said after the Lions beat the Bulls 38-12 at Ellis Park.

“Perhaps the Crusaders are slightly better defensively.

“If you look at the last two competitions it has been won by the team with line speed in defence.

“That probably gives you an indication of what is coming in the finals series.

“The Lions and the Crusaders are the best at scrum and maul and they can dictate performance through that.”

Mitchell cautioned, however, that “there’s still plenty to play out” and the Lions would probably have to travel to Christchurch to win the competition.

The Lions may be the joint top try scorers with the Crusaders after the league stages‚ but being more ruthless when the going is good is one area they can seek excellence.

It is a point not lost on captain Warren Whiteley.

“I still feel we have an extra gear. There is still a lot to work on.

“There are a lot of opportunities that we didn’t grab. In the playoff stages we know op portunities are gold.”

Coach Swys de Bruin beamed from ear to ear after his team matched the Crusaders with 77 tries each in the league stages.

“We want to play an exciting brand and to score tries.

“We both have 77 tries‚ if we had one more it would have been great,” he said.

For the Lions it is not a matter of style over substance.

As Mitchell reminded, they can revert to the rough and tumble of tight forward play if they need to.

They had to do that against the havoc-seeking Bulls.

“We didn’t get what we were looking for and we had to change and be a bit more conservative with the forwards,” De Bruin said.

“We backed them and the pack stood up when we needed them.”

The slow poison eventually took its toll.

It is a method they may have employ with even greater conviction this weekend when they host the Jaguares.

“They are a very dangerous side‚” Whiteley said.

“It won’t faze them playing away from home.”

The Jaguares‚ the most travelled team in the competition‚ will set up camp in Durban until Thursday.

“The challenge for them is that it is week three on tour‚” De Bruin said.

“We know what it is like. They are used to it.

“It is a good thing they are down in Durban because they will have to come [and readjust] at altitude again.

“That will play a part but it won’t be the vital thing.” The quarterfinals are: (Kickoff times GMT): Friday: Hurricanes v Chiefs (07.35)

Saturday: Crusaders v Sharks (07.35), Waratahs v Highlanders, Lions v Jaguares (13.05)