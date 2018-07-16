Drama, controversy mark France’s win
Goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, as well as a controversial VAR-awarded penalty, helped France beat Croatia 4-2 in an incredible World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.
In a match that had a bit of everything, Mario Mandzukic scored the first-ever own goal in a World Cup final to put France in front at the Luzhniki Stadium, only for Ivan Perisic to equalise.
However, Antoine Griezmann’s penalty put France back in front after Perisic’s handball was penalised with the aid of the video assistant referee, before Pogba and Mbappe both scored in the second half.
The first team to score four times in a final since Brazil in 1970, the French could even afford to see Mandzukic pull a goal back following a ridiculous goalkeeping mistake by Hugo Lloris.
BREAKING | #France have been hailed as the 2018 Soccer #WorldCup champions after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final game in Russia on Sunday.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) July 15, 2018
Pictures: AFP pic.twitter.com/njDzEVDzfk
France join Uruguay and Argentina in winning the World Cup for a second time, after their 1998 triumph over Brazil when Didier Deschamps – now the coach – was the captain.
The game will be remembered as the highest-scoring World Cup final since England’s win over West Germany in 1966, and for Mbappe becoming the youngest player to score in the final since Pele in 1958.
But while the celebrations begin on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris and across France, Croatia will wonder what might have been, had the first-half penalty not been awarded just as they were in the ascendancy.
The smallest country to reach the final in the modern era will feel they were ultimately beaten by modern technology.
The questions before the match surrounded whether a tired Croatia side could pick themselves up for this game after needing extra-time to beat England in the semifinals.
Croatia played all the football early on, with Mbappe on the fringes of the game, but it was France who went in front in the 18th minute.
Griezmann won a soft freekick wide on the right and his delivery into the area was flicked into his own net by the unfortunate Mandzukic.
It was harsh on Croatia, especially with Pogba possibly a fraction offside when the freekick was played.
Zlatko Dalic looked rueful, but his team continued to assert themselves and were back level just before the half-hour, Domagoj Vida laying the ball off for Perisic, who shuffled it from right foot to left before drilling a superb shot past Hugo Lloris with the aid of a touch off Raphael Varane.
But Perisic was at the centre of the controversy that led to France’s second goal in the 38th minute.
His handball at a corner was hardly deliberate, but Argentine referee Nestor Pitana reviewed the video by the side of the pitch and gave the penalty, as a thunderstorm erupted over Moscow.
France were crowned FIFA world cup champions after defeating Croatia 4-2 in Moscow on July 15, 2018.