Surprises aplenty at SA netball champs
Tshwane beat log leaders Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Cape Winelands lose two matches in a row
Tshwane beat log leaders Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Cape Winelands lose two matches in a row
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.