i
Sport

All revved up for speed fest

Bay motorsport enthusiasts are gearing up for a weekend filled wheel-to-wheel action

By Amir Chetty - 13 July 2018

Bay motorsport enthusiasts are gearing up for a weekend filled with fast cars, screeching tyres and wheel-to-wheel action

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
'Thula and Wena are the names of my two dogs'- Four questions with the Princess ...

Most Read

X