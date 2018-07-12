Anderson stops the Fed Express

Kevin Anderson told South African youngsters to “stick to their dreams” and follow in his footsteps after he knocked Roger Federer out of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Anderson came back from two sets down and saved a match point to stun the eight-time champion 2-6 6-7 (5/7) 7-5 6-4 13-11. Anderson became the first South African to reach the Wimbledon semifinals since Kevin Curren in 1983 and just the sixth in history.

“Yeah, already gotten tons of messages from support back home,” eighth seed Anderson said.

“Obviously, at this sort of event, playing against an opponent like Roger is going to have a lot of coverage.

“I really hope it’s an example of sticking to your dreams and keep believing in yourself.

“I always say I was in the same position, it’s not easy coming from South Africa, it’s very far from the tennis scene.”

Anderson is getting used to breaking barriers.

When he finished runnerup to Rafael Nadal at the US Open last year, he was the first South African man in a Slam final since Curren at the 1984 Australian Open.

He was also the oldest firsttime finalist at a major since Niki Pilic at the 1973 French Open.