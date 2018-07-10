Late arrivals rock netball champs

Confusion reigned at the start of the 2018 SPAR National Netball Championships at Young Park on Monday, with two teams failing to arrive in time to register for the event, and another dropping from the Asection to the B-section.

Tournament director Mami Diale said tournament regulations required teams to register by 10am on the first day of the tournament.

Two teams – Johannesburg and Umzinyathi (Dundee) – did not arrive in time to register and had to be withdrawn.

Johannesburg was scheduled to play in Section A and Umzinyathi in Section B.

Meanwhile, eThekwini asked to drop down to the B-section. Playing schedules had to be changed, and some teams will have to play as many as three matches a day.

On the courts, Tshwane – effectively the defending champions – got off to an excellent start, beating Bojanala (Rustenburg) by 90 goals to 20, then overpowering Sarah Baartman (Kimberley) by 113 goals to 13.

Tshwane, coached by Jenny van Dyk, are essentially the same team as Gauteng, who were champions last year.

Brutal Fruit Premier Netball League runners-up the Stings – playing as Cape Winelands – had their first match cancelled because of Johannesburg’s failure to arrive on time.