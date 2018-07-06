Safa NMB mourns death of ‘Sis Mondes’
The late Safa Nelson Mandela Bay vice-president, Nomonde Makuleni, was described as a hard worker and an activist for women’s football in the Bay by the organisation’s leader, Simphiwe Mkangelwa.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.