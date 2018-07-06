Fans in for women’s football feast

Followers of women’s football in the metro will be in for a treat on Sunday when all the teams in the Safa-NMB Regional League converge on the Finnis Street fields for a women’s soccer festival.

Most of the teams will be in action twice during the day with several matches being played concurrently.

High-flying Dower United play Rainbow Stars in the second series of matches and Park United in the late game.

After looking set to run away with the championship a month ago, averaging eight goals a match, it seems the log leaders are being reined in.

Last week unfancied PE United became the first team to take a point off Dower and on Sunday they battled to a 3-1 win over Kubs.

While Rainbow should be easy pickings, they may battle against United, who are one of four teams tied in fourth place.

Volcano, who are within touching distance of Dower, play African Aces in a match they should win comfortably.

Shatterprufe, who have climbed to third, play PE United and Rainbow Stars after some excellent recent results.

Both teams trail Shatterprufe by two points.