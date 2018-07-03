Federer, Serena breeze through Wimbledon heat

Eight-time champion Roger Federer and seven-time winner Serena Williams shrugged off 30°C heat to breeze into the Wimbledon second round on Monday.

Federer, the defending champion and seeking a 21st major, marked the start of his 20th successive Wimbledon with a new look and a comfortable 6-1 6-3 6-4 win over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Williams, like Federer 36 years old, but chasing a 24th Slam title, enjoyed a hardfought 7-5 6-3 victory over Holland’s Arantxa Rus.

It was the American’s first match at the All England Club since lifting the 2016 title.

She missed last year’s edition as she prepared for the birth of her first child.

Top seed Federer marched out on Centre Court dressed for the first time in gear designed by Japanese giant Uniqlo in a deal reportedly worth $300m (R4.15bn) after a two-decade association with Nike.

But everything else was familiar for the Swiss star, who cruised past world No 57 Lajovic in just 79 minutes.

It was the second successive year that Federer had knocked out the Serb at Wimbledon.

After just 20 minutes to complete the first set, Federer went on to fire 35 winners past Lajovic, breaking serve five times.

Out on Court One, Serena, seeded 25 this year despite a ranking of 181, had too much power for Rus.

Williams, looking to move within one title of Martina Navratilova ’s Open era record of nine Wimbledon titles, fired 23 winners past Rus and broke serve four times.

Victory was sealed on a fifth match point.

She next faces either Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova or Czech wildcard Tereza Smitkova.

“I don’t know if I’m relieved, more motivated, but I am happy to get through that,” Williams said.