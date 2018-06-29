NMU women eye top 8 finish

The Madibaz women’s soccer team will be aiming to use a mixture of youth and experience to be effective when the University Sport South Africa tournament takes place next week.

From Monday, 64 student teams from universities around the country will be in Port Elizabeth for the annual varsity soccer extravaganza hosted by Nelson Mandela University.

The final matches will be played on July 6.

Coach Nomaxabiso Manto said that after taking a virtually new team to last year’s tournament – only one player had previous Ussa experience – they had finished 13th.

This time, she said, they had managed to maintain a strong thread of continuity and hoped that experience and youth would gel to improve their position in the final standings.

“We are determined to finish in the top eight which will help us to secure a place in the Varsity Football competition.