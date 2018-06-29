NMU women eye top 8 finish
Teams from universities around SA will be in PE for annual varsity soccer extravaganza
The Madibaz women’s soccer team will be aiming to use a mixture of youth and experience to be effective when the University Sport South Africa tournament takes place next week.
From Monday, 64 student teams from universities around the country will be in Port Elizabeth for the annual varsity soccer extravaganza hosted by Nelson Mandela University.
The final matches will be played on July 6.
Coach Nomaxabiso Manto said that after taking a virtually new team to last year’s tournament – only one player had previous Ussa experience – they had finished 13th.
This time, she said, they had managed to maintain a strong thread of continuity and hoped that experience and youth would gel to improve their position in the final standings.
“We are determined to finish in the top eight which will help us to secure a place in the Varsity Football competition.
“The Ussa tournament plays a major role in our programme each year because it gives us a chance to showcase our talent against the best varsity teams in the country.”
Manto said they were excited about playing in Port Elizabeth and aimed to reap the rewards of their extensive preparation programme.
“The players have been training very hard and everyone has been putting in extra effort for this tournament, especially as we will have home support.”
Their mental preparation for the tournament would be the key to their chances of success, Manto said.
“We need to make sure we have the right attitude going into the week and that we stay positive at all times.
“We have the quality that is required to do well, but we just need to make sure we believe in ourselves.”