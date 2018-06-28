Neymar lifts Brazil
Superstar inspires as rout of Serbia sends his side to knockout stages
Brazil eased into the World Cup knockout stages after defeating Serbia 2-0 yesterday, with superstar Neymar sparkling in a win that set up a last-16 clash against Mexico.
