Bay ready to host another world-class event
In less than 65 days’ time we will pull off another spectacular global spectacle - we are the first and only African city to bid successfully to host the Ironman 70.3 World Championship.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.