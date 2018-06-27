Cunnama eyes repeat win in Roth
First full race since fall off bike
Leading South African triathlete James Cunnama wants to repeat his 2012 success when he was crowned Challenge Roth winner.
He takes on the task again on Sunday in Roth, Bavaria, in Germany.
Cunnama, who spent time in Port Elizabeth while studying towards a degree in human movement science in 2002, had a bad fall off his bike in November and fractured his ribs.
“I would love to repeat my win from 2012, of course, but I will be happy if I finish on the podium this year,” he said.
“I haven’t raced Roth now for three years. My schedule just hasn’t allowed it, so I am glad I am able to do it this year.
“It is also a special year as it is the race’s 35th anniversary.”
The Challenge Roth will be his first full Ironman distance race since the crash.
Cunnama watched this year’s Ironman African Championships in Port Elizabeth on the sidelines as he was still nursing his injury.
“I have done a couple of half-distance races to test my fitness.
“I competed in the Sun City Ultra in May this year where I finished in first place.
“After travelling to Europe I did a race in Slovakia, but the travel caused my lower back to spasm, so it was not a good race.”
The 35-year-old has more races lined up, including the Ironman 70.3 World Champs in Nelson Mandela Bay in September.