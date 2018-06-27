Cunnama eyes repeat win in Roth

Leading South African triathlete James Cunnama wants to repeat his 2012 success when he was crowned Challenge Roth winner.

He takes on the task again on Sunday in Roth, Bavaria, in Germany.

Cunnama, who spent time in Port Elizabeth while studying towards a degree in human movement science in 2002, had a bad fall off his bike in November and fractured his ribs.

“I would love to repeat my win from 2012, of course, but I will be happy if I finish on the podium this year,” he said.

“I haven’t raced Roth now for three years. My schedule just hasn’t allowed it, so I am glad I am able to do it this year.

“It is also a special year as it is the race’s 35th anniversary.”

The Challenge Roth will be his first full Ironman distance race since the crash.