Heavy load resting on Ronaldo’s shoulders

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored all of Portugal’s four goals in the World Cup so far and the European champions will be heavily dependent on the talismanic forward to see them through against a stoic Iran side in their final Group B match today.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick in the 3- 3 draw against Spain gave Portugal a vital point, and an early headed strike, which made him Europe’s all-time top international goal scorer, against Morocco proved enough to bring home three points.

Portugal and Spain, who take on already ousted Morocco, are on four points and need a draw from their respective matches.

But Iran are a point behind with three and must beat Portugal to progress.

The European sides will not only aim for victory but also try to outscore each other, with the top spot in the group set to be decided on goal difference.

The 33-year-old Real Madrid forward’s individual brilliance has glossed over Portugal’s dour performances in their first two matches and Fernando Santos’s side have mostly appeared like a one-man team.

In 26 competitive matches since Santos took over in September 2014, Portugal have won 20 and lost twice, with one of those being a penalty shootout defeat by Chile in the 2017 Confederations Cup.

Of those 20 wins, 10 have been by a single goal and most of the others were against weaker opponents.

They lost the ball numerous times against Morocco, which left Santos unimpressed.