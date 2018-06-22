First-round shock for PE’s McGillivray

In a major upset, Port Elizabeth surfer Matthew McGillivray was sent packing in the first round on day two of the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) rated Volkswagen SA Open of Surfing in the Bay.

McGillivray is ranked 10th on the WSL QS and is on track to possibly join Jordy Smith and Michael February on the Championship Tour next year.

Small conditions and long lulls between sets at Pipe, Pollok Beach, meant that surfers who started off quickly advanced through to the next round, while those who eased into their heats had to play catchup and take a risk of not finding enough good waves to get the higher scores.

Unfortunately, McGillivray had a slow start and could not make up the points before the end of the heat. Top seed Vasco Ribeiro, of Portugal, ranked sixth on the WSL QS, showed his mettle, dropping the highest heat score of the day with an excellent 9.00, supplemented by a solid 7.67 in round two.

In the same heat, Jeffreys Bay local Joshe Faulkner showed some impressive bigmatch temperament, ousting Pedro Nogueira (Portugal) and fellow South African, Jake Elkington (Cape Town) to take second place after Ribeiro.

Cape Town ripper Adin Masencamp (Strand) won both his heats with good scores of sixes and sevens and could do well in this contest if he keeps his focus through to the finals tomorrrow.

Skull Candy ratings leader Jordy Maree from Cape Town retained the zebra-striped jersey, progressing to the round of 16 and getting rid of the likes of Pedro Coelho (Portugal) and Jordan Lawler (Australia), who won at the fifth stop of the City Surf Series last weekend in Cape Town.

The spectators who show up early for day three today will be able to catch women’s Championship Tour contender Silvana Lima from Brazil in action in the first heat.

Currently ranked ninth on the CT, Lima is a two-time vice world champion (2008 and 2009) and eight-time national champion.

Lima is a super-fast surfer who loves to throw aerials and big sprays into the mix, in the process often making for spectacular entertainment for the crowd.