Chippa fire shocked Heric

Former Chippa United head coach Vladislav Heric confirmed he has been axed from his duties as the club’s technical director.

Heric had not even had a chance to unpack his luggage when he was fired by club boss Siviwe Mpengesi less than 24 hours after having arrived in Port Elizabeth from Serbia on Wednesday.

The former Bay United mentor was employed as the Chippa’s interim coach but later was appointed on a permanent basis after the exit of Teboho Moloi.

He successfully managed to save the Chilli Boys from relegation at the time as the team finished the season in 10th position on the log.

Upon the surprise return of Dan Malesela as coach, the Serbian was moved aside and redeployed to the development structures of the team. But he not even started that job before he was sent packing.

“I have been fired,” Heric told the Herald on Thursday evening.

“Actually I received an email this morning saying that my services are no longer needed at Chippa United. They never discussed anything with me I just saw the email this morning from Bongani, the lawyer of the club.

“At the moment I am trying to cool my family down because they are very disappointed and they take it seriously, especially my daughter and my son. So I am just dealing with my family right now.

“I arrived yesterday (Wednesday ) to continue to work but today I received the letter saying I am fired. I had the technical director position as an option to choose from in my contract and the club went with it. We had a letter to that effect and then three weeks later I get another letter saying I am no longer needed at the club.”