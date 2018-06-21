After missing out on the second test against England in what was described as a rotational decision‚ flyhalf Elton Jantjies looks set for a recall in the third test at Newlands.

The Lions pivot started against Wales in Washington, one of the few older heads on that brief tour‚ which ended in a 22-20 defeat.

Jantjies was on the bench for the first test against England at Ellis Park‚ and appeared only in the final four minutes of that match before being overlooked for the second test.

If it was a rotational switch by coach Rassie Erasmus‚ it was a strange one.

Jantjies was rotated out for centre Jesse Kriel.

The Boks went into the second test with only one recognised flyhalf in the squad – Handré Pollard – and were fortunate that Pollard was not injured in the match.

Jantjies now looks set to be given another go.

“Last week was part of the rotation policy to give Jesse a run‚” Jantjies said.

“I was told to get ready for a game soon‚ maybe this weekend, even.

“I had to make sure my body is in the right condition because I’ve played a lot of rugby this year.

“I’m feeling good though because I’m the type of guy who likes to play a lot.”