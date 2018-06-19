Youth hold the key to World Cup

With the World Cup on everyone’s lips, it was not surprising that South Africa’s absence at the soccer showpiece was under scrutiny by speakers at the launch of the Engen U17 Knockout Challenge last week.

At the launch on Wednesday, a day before the tournament in Russia kicked off, the speakers urged a collective effort in youth initiatives to develop young footballers.

The paucity of resources at ground level notwithstanding, administrators were encouraged that Engen was steadfast in its commitment to this project, started 16 years ago.

Now in its 16th year, the tournament is being hosted for the 11th consecutive time by Northern Areas Football Association (Nafa) outfit Glenville Celtic.

Nafa president Clive Killian said: “Engen must never let this tournament stop.

“I say this because the World Cup starts [on June 14] and [South Africa is] not there.

“It is heartbreaking that we must watch it on television again. The question now is: are we ready for 2022?

“[The] Vision 2022 document [aims at getting] us ready for the Qatar tournament and further, so that we can play in every other World Cup.”

Bafana star and Engen Knockout Challenge ambassador Daine Klate, who started his soccer career at Glenville, added his voice for improved facilities.

The Port Elizabeth leg, to be played from June 29, is hoping to unearth more players of that kind of talent.

“This is where it all started for me,” Klate said.

“That badge [Glenville Celtic] shows that I am part of this club.

“I have been [in Port Elizabeth] for a few weeks and have been actively involved in a lot of football. It’s heartbreaking to see the state of the facilities.

“But we are trying our best to make a difference. Hopefully I can [contribute].

“I don’t care about the World Cup. In my teens, I would look forward to match day on Saturdays – we need to change the grounds, not for the World Cup but for the boys to look forward to their Saturdays.

“This environment that Engen is creating is the perfect example – there will be advertising boards, flags and banners that create an atmosphere during the tournament.”

With defending champions Shinning Stars failing to make it through the 124team qualifying tournament, the Eastern Cape title has been left vacant.