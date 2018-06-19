Salah stands in Russia’s way

Mohamed Salah is a looming obstacle as Russia attempt to virtually secure their place in the World Cup knockout stages in St Petersburg today.

Fears that poor performances from the home side could dampen enthusiasm in the host nation were blown away by a 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia in the opening game.

The hosts face Egypt in St Petersburg today and defeat would almost certainly condemn the north Africans to an early exit.

The seven-time African champions will pose a much tougher task than Saudi Arabia – but a lot will depend upon Salah’s fitness.

Liverpool star Salah has not featured since leaving the field in tears early in the Champions League final just over three weeks ago – his 26th birthday – after landing heavily on his left shoulder and had to watch from the bench as Egypt lost 1-0 to Uruguay in their opening game.

Salah has been declared 100% fit by Egypt’s team doctor and his agent, leaving little doubt he will be thrown back into action in the Pharaohs’ hour of need.

However, as he returned to training on Saturday, Salah was seen at Egypt’s training camp in Grozny needing help from teammates to lift a training top over his head.

“Salah participated in training with his teammates for the entire session and he is ready to play against Russia, according to technical staff,” Egypt’s team manager, Ihab Leheta, said.

Egypt coach Hector Cuper’s decision not to risk Salah against Uruguay may have been influenced by the fact that his side held out for 89 minutes before conceding to Jose Gimenez, by which time the Argentine had made all three of his substitutions.

“Russia’s game is fateful and difficult because of our defeat against Uruguay,” Leheta said.

“Winning is our only choice.”

If fully fit, the sight of Salah, who scored 44 goals in a remarkable debut season at Liverpool, will strike fear into the Russians.