Salah stands in Russia’s way
If their star player is fully fit, Pharaohs could deflate hosts
Mohamed Salah is a looming obstacle as Russia attempt to virtually secure their place in the World Cup knockout stages in St Petersburg today.
Fears that poor performances from the home side could dampen enthusiasm in the host nation were blown away by a 5-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia in the opening game.
The hosts face Egypt in St Petersburg today and defeat would almost certainly condemn the north Africans to an early exit.
The seven-time African champions will pose a much tougher task than Saudi Arabia – but a lot will depend upon Salah’s fitness.
Liverpool star Salah has not featured since leaving the field in tears early in the Champions League final just over three weeks ago – his 26th birthday – after landing heavily on his left shoulder and had to watch from the bench as Egypt lost 1-0 to Uruguay in their opening game.
Salah has been declared 100% fit by Egypt’s team doctor and his agent, leaving little doubt he will be thrown back into action in the Pharaohs’ hour of need.
However, as he returned to training on Saturday, Salah was seen at Egypt’s training camp in Grozny needing help from teammates to lift a training top over his head.
“Salah participated in training with his teammates for the entire session and he is ready to play against Russia, according to technical staff,” Egypt’s team manager, Ihab Leheta, said.
Egypt coach Hector Cuper’s decision not to risk Salah against Uruguay may have been influenced by the fact that his side held out for 89 minutes before conceding to Jose Gimenez, by which time the Argentine had made all three of his substitutions.
“Russia’s game is fateful and difficult because of our defeat against Uruguay,” Leheta said.
“Winning is our only choice.”
If fully fit, the sight of Salah, who scored 44 goals in a remarkable debut season at Liverpool, will strike fear into the Russians.
Concerns that Russia could become just the second host nation to bow out of the World Cup at the group stage after a sevengame winless run ahead of the tournament have been alleviated by a perfect start.
Russia top Group A on goal difference ahead of favourites Uruguay.
But Russia are keen not to have to rely on getting something from their final group game against the two-time former world champions.
Egypt, coached by Argentine Hector Cuper, are still targeting a second-place finish in the group, but must beat Russia to have any hope of achieving that goal.
Coach Stanislav Cherchesov started centre back Sergei Ignashevich, 38, and fullback Yuri Zhirkov, 34, in the first match, and if the Russia coach sticks with the same duo, Egypt and Salah could capitalise.
While Zhirkov still has plenty of pace, he will find it hard to cope with the lightning-quick Salah, who cut a swathe of destruction through European defences for Liverpool last season.
Russian deputy prime minister and former soccer federation president Vitaly Mutko said after attending Russia’s training session on Sunday: “The second game will be our most important one in the group stage.”
A close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Mutko oversaw preparations for the tournament at a cost of more than $13-billion (R177-billion).
– AFP, Reuters