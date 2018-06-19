Caster heads to court over testosterone rule

Olympic champion Caster Semenya will go to court to challenge controversial new rules governing women athletes’ testosterone levels, her lawyers said yesterday.

The new International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) policy will target women who naturally produce unusually high levels of testosterone.

Athletes classified as “hyper-androgynous”, like Semenya, will have to chemically lower their testosterone levels to 5 nanomoles per litre of blood to be eligible to run any international race of 400m up to the mile.

Semenya, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, was expected to bring her case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne yesterday, her lawyers, Norton Rose Fulbright, said in a statement.