Match today will test Fifa’s bid to stamp out racism

Former World Cup semifinalists Croatia take on African powerhouse Nigeria in Kaliningrad today in their opening group D match that may prove a test of the organisers’ anti-racism drive.

It is 20 years since Croatia surged to the final four at France 98 with a resounding quarterfinal win over favourites Germany, and fans will be buoyed by a squad brimming with attacking talent.

Nigeria, long one of African football’s underachievers, boast several players with English Premier League pedigree, and will hope they can secure only their second win in their last 12 World Cup matches.

Today will prove a crucial test for Fifa’s anti-discrimination drive, with tension running high in the build-up to the tournament over a spate of recent incidents.

Racism has plagued Russian football since clubs began purchasing foreign players after the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Russia’s football federation was last month slapped with a ß25 000 (R389 000) fine after racist chants from supporters during a friendly against France.

Fifa has instituted a three-strikes policy against any racist abuse from fans across the tournament, threatening to abandon matches if supporters ignore a stadium speaker announcement and then a pause in play.

Both sides will be keen to get off to a winning start to give themselves the best chance of exiting a tough group D that includes Iceland, who topped Croatia’s qualifying group, and two-time winners Argentina.