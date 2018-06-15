Russia thump Saudis in World Cup of dreams

There were no words to express how Denis Cheryshev felt after he struck twice for Russia as the World Cup hosts thumped Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of the tournament in Moscow yesterday.

Iury Gazinsky scored after 12 minutes and Cheryshev added a second before the break after coming on as an injury replacement for Alan Dzagoev.

Artem Dzuyba netted a third before terrific late efforts from Cheryshev and Aleksandr Golovin wrapped up Russia’s first win since October to launch their Group A campaign in style.

“There are no words to express what I’m feeling right now,” Cheryshev, who was recalled to the Russia squad in March after an absence of more than two years, said.

“I could never have dreamed of anything like this. I felt very happy when I knew I would be in the squad.

“I’m happy we won, but we shouldn’t stop there.”

Russia headed into the curtain-raiser at the 80 000-capacity Luzhniki, the crucible of Russian and Soviet sport, without a victory in more than eight months and ranked a lowly 70th in the world.

For Saudi Arabia it was a return to the global showpiece for the first time in 12 years, with their only previous finals wins at the 1994 World Cup.

Only South Africa, in 2010, have failed to advance from the group stage as the host nation and a seven-match winless run ramped up the pressure on Stanislav Cherchesov’s side.