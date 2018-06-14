Opener vital for Russia

Russia must ignore media criticism ahead of today’s World Cup kick-off against Saudi Arabia and focus on winning, coach Stanislav Cherchesov told his team. The host nation enter their first home World Cup in the worst possible form.

They have beaten both Russian and Soviet records by going winless in seven matches and slumping to 70th in the world, the lowest of the 32 teams in the tournament.

Newspaper headlines are asking if things can possibly get any worse.

“We have to take all the criticism and turn it into something positive,” Cherchesov said after the team’s final practice at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

The imposing 80 000-seat arena has been rebuilt from the days it hosted the 1980 Summer Olympics and will be the venue of both today’s tournament kick-off and the July 15 final.

President Vladimir Putin has already said he expects to see much better from Russia when he arrives in Luzhniki for the opening ceremony.

“All fans and lovers of football in Russia expect the team to play with dignity, for them to show modern, interesting football, and to fight until the end,” Putin said last week.