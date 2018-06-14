New Chippa recruit Makobela‘delighted to be a Chilli Boy’

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi has continued his spending spree by signing Jomo Cosmos winger Tebogo Makobela for the new Premier Soccer League season. Chippa revealed their capture of Makobela on their social media platforms on Tuesday, bringing to eight the number of new players in the team’s ranks.

