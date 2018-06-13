Park United again lead league table with win over Blackpool

Park United stormed back to the top of the Northern Areas Premier League table with a pulsating 4-1 win over Blackpool as round one came to an end at the weekend.

Having played 15 games, United find themselves level on points with fellow title contenders Hotspurs, as they go into the second round neck-and-neck on 28 points.

“We have managed to exceed our expectations, because we had aimed to have 24 points by the end of round one.

“So, sitting on 28 points, I have to commend my boys for what they have done so far,” United head coach Angelo Vos said.

“I think we scored all our goals on Saturday. For some reason we could not put the ball in the net on Sunday despite numerous chances.”

“Our mix of youth and experience has worked quite well for us so far. Our young players are really playing some exciting football,” he said.

Vos expects a tough run to the end of the season but believes that if they can score more goals and do the basics well, they could be well placed come the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Hotspurs kept up their challenge for the top spot with a narrow 1-0 victory over Glenville on Saturday, taking them level on points with United, separated only by a single goal.

In losing to United at the weekend, Blackpool’s title ambitions were dealt a massive blow as they dropped out of the top five.

However, they head into round two only seven points off the top.

Wolves moved into third position despite not playing a game this week.

For this, they have Helenvale United to thank, who went down 2-1 to Fairdene.

Helenvale find themselves in fourth place, but despite an agonising loss on Saturday are only five points off the top, along with Wolves and West Lake in fifth.

With a host of soccer tournaments set to take place this Youth weekend, premier league action will take a break, returning for the weekend of June 23.

Results:

Glenville 0 Park United 0, Celtic 1 Fairview Rovers 1, Saints 0 West Lake 4, Blackpool 1 Park United 4, Glenville 0 Hotspurs 1, Fairdene 2 Helenvale 1, Bloom Callies 2 Stardrift 1