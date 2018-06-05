Three-day Zuurberg trail run a big success
Christopher O’Linsky and Jeanine Joubert crowned the winners
The first NFB Great Zuurberg Trail Run held at the weekend was a great success, with Christopher O’Linsky and Jeanine Joubert crowned the winners. A full field of runners took to the start of the exclusive three-day trail run and tackled the hand-picked route designed to challenge any runner with some serious climbs, single tracks and hard-core routes.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.