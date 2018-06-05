Three-day Zuurberg trail run a big success

Christopher O’Linsky and Jeanine Joubert crowned the winners

The first NFB Great Zuurberg Trail Run held at the weekend was a great success, with Christopher O’Linsky and Jeanine Joubert crowned the winners. A full field of runners took to the start of the exclusive three-day trail run and tackled the hand-picked route designed to challenge any runner with some serious climbs, single tracks and hard-core routes.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.