Hotspurs back on top as Park subside
The leading two positions in the Northern Areas Football Association Premier League changed hands again at the weekend as Hotspurs reclaimed the top spot after the weekend’s action.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.