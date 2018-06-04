Nyongo sets new SA record in Hobie parkrun

Despite observing the Ramadan fast, Motherwell AC athlete Amos Nyongo smashed both the course record and the national record at the Hobie Beach parkrun on Saturday.

Nyongo bettered his own record of 14:34, finishing the race in 14:02.

The previous national record of 14:17 was held by Adam Lipschitz set in Durban.

“We do not always promote the fastest finishers,” Hobie Beach parkrun race director Werner de Lange said, alluding to the fact they had made an exception with Nyongo’s effort.

“The free 5km run, which is part of an international event, is all about getting people active,” he said.

“All participants are given their times to track their progress”.

The PE Hobie Beach parkrun which started on August 10 2013 is one of 143 runs countrywide and is run every Saturday, starting at 8am. When it is extremely hot, the race starts at 7am.

Hobie Beach has 21 000 registered runners, which is more than a third of the runners across the province.

Saturday’s field of 619 participants, included visitors from across the country and the United States.

The field included 48 first-timers and the entire event is managed by volunteers.

The top finishers were: Hobie Beach: male - Amos Nyongo 14:02, female - Simone Theunissen 23:04 Sardinia Bay: male - Ryan Peters 19:29, female - Bianca Vermaak-Van Eck 25:07. Lady Slipper: male - Stephen McCarthy 28:37, Hanneli Smit 38:26. St Francis Bay: male - Jake Phillips 19:20, Rene Oliver 24:14. Jeffreys Bay: male - Rolph Williams 20:19, female Carala Richmond 27:16.