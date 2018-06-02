PE star set for power surge
He returned from a year out of weightlifting to claim a gold medal and national junior record. Now Thomas Farquhar has his sights set on bigger things at the South African youth and junior championships later this month.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.