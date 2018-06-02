Sport

PE star set for power surge

By Amir Chetty - 02 June 2018

He returned from a year out of weightlifting to claim a gold medal and national junior record. Now Thomas Farquhar has his sights set on bigger things at the South African youth and junior championships later this month.

