Sport

Manyonga wins Diamond League victory

By Herald Reporter - 01 June 2018

In a thrilling battle at Thursday night’s Diamond League meeting in Rome, South Africa’s outdoor world champion Luvo Manyonga won the long jump victory ahead of indoor world champion Juan Miguel Echevarría, as the duo registered respective leaps of 8.58m and 8.53m.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body

Most Read

X