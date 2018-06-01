Manyonga wins Diamond League victory
In a thrilling battle at Thursday night’s Diamond League meeting in Rome, South Africa’s outdoor world champion Luvo Manyonga won the long jump victory ahead of indoor world champion Juan Miguel Echevarría, as the duo registered respective leaps of 8.58m and 8.53m.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.